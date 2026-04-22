After wrapping shooting back in the first half of 2022, the road to theaters for Dave Green’s Coyote vs. Acme has had more obstacles than the Road Runner regularly faces. After Warner Bros. Discovery opted to shelve the film as a tax write-off, they finally smartened up and offered to sell to distributors. Ketchup Entertainment, which also released The Day the Earth Blew Up, came to the rescue and has now set an August 28 release date. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now dropped.

Here’s the synopsis: “After decades of being blown to bits by bombs, demolished by dynamite, mangled by magnets, battered by boulders, trampled by trains, tricked by tunnels, sprung by springs, steamrolled by steamrollers, maligned by misfires, bedeviled by bungees, rattled by rockets, backstabbed by bat suits, rocked by rocket skates, upended by unicycles, quaked by quake pills, rubberized by rogue bands, and hurled headlong off every cliff in the Southwest, Wile E. Coyote (Genius) finally fights back. Teaming up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte), he takes on slick corporate counsel Buddy Crane (John Cena) and ACME, Inc., the profit-obsessed conglomerate behind every one of the Coyote’s chaotic catastrophes.”

See the trailer and poster below.