If the list of great and notable directors with whom Charlotte Gainsbourg’s collaborated is longer than my arm, new, one wonders why it took this long for her to step behind a camera. The answer, it seems, comes to material, made evident by the subject of her first feature, Jane Birkin—an icon of the screen and French culture, as well as Gainsbourg’s mother.

So comes the first trailer for Jane By Charlotte, which is unveiled tomorrow in the new, auteur-focused section Cannes Premiere. It’s a forceful mix of present-day conversation, archival material, and looking behind the scenes of Birkin’s latter-day activities—maybe one with a self-selecting audience, but an audience that’ll be very pleased all the same.

Find the preview below (via Screen Daily):