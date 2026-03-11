After premiering in competition at the Sundance Film Festival last year, Katarina Zhu’s directorial debut Bunnylovr was picked up Utopia for a theatrical release beginning April 10. Starring Zhu alongside Rachel Sennott, Austin Amelio, Perry Yung, and Jack Kilmer, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A drifting, Chinese-American cam girl, struggles to navigate an increasingly toxic relationship with one of her clients while rekindling her relationship with her estranged, dying father.”

John Fink said in his review, “Sensitive and nuanced, Katarina Zhu’s directorial debut Bunnylovr is a compelling character study that never quite makes sense of the messy life of personal assistant by day / cam girl by night Becca (Zhu). Perhaps that is the point, although the film often edges close to something fascinating only to backpedal––perhaps a feature more than a flaw of Becca, a millennial who finds herself stuck. She’s initially drawn to a mysterious client who first refuses to go on camera with her. The Philly native sends her a rare bunny in the mail to keep her company and then insists on her putting on a show. The connection appears to be driven more by loneliness and isolation than pure fetish, but the film leaves the stranger’s motivations somewhat ambiguous until he lays down the ground rules, at one point telling her this is a transaction.”

See the trailer below: