Premiering at SXSW last month to a strong response, Dutch director Halina Reijn’s horror whodunit satire Bodies Bodies Bodies will now arrive in theaters this August from A24 and the first trailer has landed.

Led by Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson, the film follows a group of friends venturing to a remote family mansion for a party. When a game turns bloody, they attempt to track down the killer amongst them.

“The lightning-fast dialogue of Bodies Bodies Bodies scathingly satirizes its Gossip Girl wannabe friend group while also making them a lot of fun to be around. Sennott steals the show, building on her breakout turn in Shiva Baby with another standout performance as the easily confused, hilariously self-involved Alice,” Abby Olcese said in her review for RogerEbert.com.

See the trailer and poster below.

Bodies Bodies Bodies arrives on August 5.