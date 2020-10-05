The life story of comedy legend John Belushi will be told in an upcoming Showtime documentary aptly named Belushi. Directed by R.J. Cutler, the trailer was recently unveiled and features clips of some of the icon’s most unforgettable works including National Lampoon’s Animal House and The Blues Brothers.

Cutler, who previously directed films such as The September Issue and If I Stay, promises to go deep behind the self-described “anarchist” who is widely considered to be one of the greatest comedic talents in history. Belushi will feature never before heard audio tapes from the man himself as well as interviews and words from some of Belushi’s former colleagues and friends, including Lorne Michaels, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Dan Ackroyd, Penny Marshall, Carrie Fisher, and Chevy Chase.

Set to open the Chicago International Film Festival, check out the trailer and poster below.

Belushi will premiere November 22nd on Showtime.