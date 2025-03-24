With it being eight years since his last feature Loveless, we’ve long been awaiting the return of Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev. After recovering from a brutal bout with COVID-19, a few years ago it was announced he would return with Jupiter, which was to tell the story of a Russian oligarch’s reckoning with the harsh reality of his family’s future. That project has now been put on the back burner as a new feature has been unveiled today.

Zvyagintsev will next direct Minotaur, according to a new report from Arte France Cinéma (via IONCINEMA). Co-written by the director and Simon Liashenko, the film will follow Gleb, “a Russian company director about to fire his employees” and “who discovers that his wife is having an affair.”

With production set to kick off this September in Riga, Latvia, it’s described as an “intimate drama, shot in exile, [that] is anchored in the context of contemporary Russia, and asserts itself as a political fable somewhere between a crime thriller and a classic tragedy.”

Backed by MK Productions (France), CG Cinéma (France), Forma Pro Films (Latvia), and Razor Film Produktion (Germany) casting is currently underway and we’d expect a 2026 festival premiere.