Winner of the Alfred P. Sloan prize at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Alexis Gambis’ Son of Monarchs follows a New York-based Mexican biologist who returns to his hometown in the majestic monarch butterfly forests of Michoacán. After his grandmother’s recent death, the journey forces him to confront past traumas and reflect on his hybrid identity, sparking a personal and spiritual metamorphosis. Ahead of a theatrical release beginning on October 15 and an HBO Max bow on November 2, we’re pleased to present the exclusive trailer.

As Diego Andaluz said in his Sundance review, “Alexis Gambis’ fifth feature Son of Monarchs tells the story of Mendel (Tenoch Huerta), a Mexican biologist residing in New York who returns to his native country after his grandmother’s death. A lyrical portrait of a fractured identity torn between family and personal success, the film debuted in the NEXT section of Sundance and deservedly went on to be presented with the Alfred P. Sloan Prize for its scientific depictions. The drama works best as a metaphorical exploration of interpersonal turmoil, resulting in a deeply personal and intimate project that signals much promise for all the talent involved.”

Watch the trailer below for the film starring Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Alexia Rasmussen, Lázaro Gabino Rodríguez, Noé Hernández, Paulina Gaitán, and William Mapother.

Son of Monarchs opens in theaters on October 15 and arrives on HBO Max on November 2.