Breaking through the rare echelon of not just solid family entertainment but actually among some of the best films of their respective years, the Paddington franchise now returns with the third entry. This time Paul King is out as director, having unfortunately consumed his time with Wonka, while Dougal Wilson steps in. Ahead of a November 8 release in the U.K. and a January 17 release in the U.S., the first trailer has arrived for Paddington in Peru.

Featuring Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington, with Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Olivia Colman, Antonio Banderas and Carla Tous in the ensemble, here’s the synopsis: “PADDINGTON IN PERU brings Paddington’s story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.”

See the trailer below.