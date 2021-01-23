What Happened Was… is a lost classic of many stripes—the single-set movie, the bad-first-date comedy, the ’90s American indie, the multi-hyphenate passion project. (Oh, and the key inspiration for aspiring screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. Not that that’s any kind of genre.) Meager in scale and vast in implication, writer-director-star Tom Noonan’s 1994 Sundance winner is coming back at just the right moment: when we’re trapped inside and facing our worst fears.

Once only available in horrid-looking SD, it’s been given a 4K restoration arriving next week from Oscilloscope. Thus a trailer that captures the film’s distinct sense of dread while showing off this new sheen’s revitalization—as a longtime fan it’s hard to believe the film could ever look this good.

Watch it below and check back next week for our interview with Noonan: