Last month, the engrossing, enraging, and stupefying documentary Totally Under Control by Alex Gibney illuminated the incompetence and delays that plagued the coronavirus response in the United States, leading to record-breaking virus cases per day and a death toll shattering a quarter-million and rising day by day. Directors Wexi Chen, Hao Wu, and an anonymous director have now shed light at the epicenter of the virus in Wuhan itself right from the beginning in the terrifying first trailer for the TIFF official selection 76 Days, set for virtual cinema release this Friday.

Recounting how Wuhan went into lockdown January 23rd, 2020, the film conveys the indelible stories of victims of this crisis and the outbreak’s effect on a single hospital and the devastating toll that befalls the citizens. The film places viewers alongside the doctors and nurses as they struggle to control the spread of the virus, the influx of scared patients, diminishing resources, and combating a virus they do not wholly understand.

Our review by Christian Gallichio praised the film, saying, “It’s a staggering work that values immediacy over detached background information. As China continues cracking down on independent reporting on the virus, specifically in Wuhan, 76 Days is all the more remarkable for its access. While at times a brutal watch, with the film’s insistence on showing the ravages of COVID-19 in up-close detail, 76 Days will, I suspect, become a landmark document when talking about the virus and China’s initial response.”

See the trailer below.

MTV will release 76 Days in Virtual Cinemas on December 4.