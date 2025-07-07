After winning the Oscar for 20 Days in Mariupol, Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov is back with another harrowing portrait from the frontlines of Russia’s attack on his country. 2000 Meters to Andriivka, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, will now come to theaters beginning July 25. Ahead of the PBS Frontline and Associated Press’ release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “From the Oscar®-winning team behind 20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL, 2000 METERS TO ANDRIIVKA documents the toll of the Russia-Ukraine war from a personal and devastating vantage point. Following his historic account of the civilian toll in Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov turns his lens towards Ukrainian soldiers —who they are, where they came from, and the impossible decisions they face in the trenches as they fight for every inch of their land. Amid a failing counteroffensive in 2023, Chernov and his AP colleague Alex Babenko follow a Ukrainian brigade battling through approximately one mile of a heavily fortified forest on their mission to liberate the Russian-occupied village of Andriivka. Weaving together original footage, intensive Ukrainian Army bodycam video and powerful moments of reflection, 2000 METERS TO ANDRIIVKA reveals with haunting intimacy, the farther the soldiers advance through their destroyed homeland, the more they realize that, for them, this war may never end.”

Dan Mecca said in his review, “In 2000 Meters to Andriivka, we are thrown headfirst into war. From a first-person point of view, we live with a brigade of Ukrainian soldiers as they make their way to liberate the village of Andriivka, which is occupied by the Russians. As the Ukrainians trudge through the forest (they have to avoid the mine-filled roads) they take heavy fire from the opposition. The village is just over a mile away, a strategic power point in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.”

See the trailer below.