Premiering back at Sundance Film Festival in 2020, it’s not surprising there’s been a wait to see Worth, written by Max Borenstein and directed by Sara Colangelo. Picked up by Netflix timed to the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the drama follows Congress-appointed attorney Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton), who runs the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Along with his firm partner Camille Biros (Amy Ryan), Feinberg quickly produces a formula by which to calculate what each victim’s loved ones are owed. While Charles Wolf (Stanley Tucci), a community organizer mourning the death of his wife, enters the picture, their plans get complicated. Ahead of a September 3 debut on Netflix, the first trailer has now arrived.

Dan Mecca said in his Sundance review, “Watching Keaton and Tucci go at each other in a handful of scenes is worth the price of admission. Here are two of the best actors we have, doing subtle, solid work. As Feinberg and his staff attempt to get the majority of victims to sign on, they listen to their stories. Of course, these passages are emotionally affecting. Final voice messages from the towers, last-minute decisions that left one person trapped while another survived–so much heartache. As it wears on the staff, so will it wear on the viewers as a stark reminder of the catastrophic tragedy nearly twenty years ago. Actress Laura Benanti steals a few scenes as a grieving wife and mother whose firefighter husband reveals secrets from the grave that complicate who’s owed what from the fund on his behalf.”

Watch the trailer below for the film also starring Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak.

Worth arrives on Netflix on September 3.