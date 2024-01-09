While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see a reunion between one of the greatest creative partnerships of the century thus far––that of director Terrence Malick and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki––a new short has arrived that hits the sweet spot of feeling like it could’ve been borne from it. Lubezki has teamed with conservation photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen for a new West Australia-shot film testing out Sony’s new digital cinema camera, the BURANO, capturing the planet and our ocean.

“Our planet is in real trouble, but we still have time. We must work together to prevent the loss of amazing species, like the Southern Right Whale,” says Mittermeier, a marine biologist and National Geographic explorer. “The Southern Right Whale is an endangered species, hunted to near extinction in the 19th century. Now, barely beginning to recover, this species faces a new threat: the changing ocean. From seismic blasting, entanglement, ocean pollution and ship strikes, these whales are navigating an uncertain future.”

The new Sony BURANO is a digital cinema camera that combines the image quality of the VENICE camera system with the size and flexibility of a smaller camera, ideal for wildlife filmmakers or small crews. With its compact size and incredible image quality, the BURANO met their needs in low light settings, allowing the filmmakers to film the Southern Right Whale underwater with their newborn calves––showcasing the recovery of a species that was considered critically endangered just ten years ago.

“These gentle giants hold the key to mending our wounded planet,” adds Nicklen, also a marine biologist and National Geographic explorer. “They are nature’s solution to the environmental crisis threatening ecosystems worldwide. Whales offer a critical resource for reducing harmful levels of carbon in the atmosphere.”

“I love and admire Cristina and Paul’s work and it was a great privilege to witness two wonderful storytellers joining forces with the shared commitment of saving our planet,” says Lubezki, whose latest feature project was David O. Russell’s Amsterdam and recently reunited with Alfonso Cuarón on his Apple series Disclaimer.

See the short and a behind-the-scenes look below, and if you have around $25K, the new BURANO camera arrives this spring.