After exploding in a major way last year with Elvis, Austin Butler is gearing up for a big fall, leading WB’s next major blockbuster with Dune: Part Two as well as taking part in Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders. First, however, he’s teamed with Titane director Julia Ducournau, who has helmed a new ad for Saint Laurent’s YSL Beauty line. With Butler deemed the company’s “fragrance ambassador” [insert spice joke here], the actor seems to be in comfortable territory here, flaunting his good looks across a number of well-lit setups.

“I was honored to be asked to join the YSL Beauty family,” Butler said. “Over the last few years, I’ve spoken with people who knew Mr. Saint Laurent. He broke through labels. He was a rebel, and I love that about him. I feel privileged to be a part of the heritage he set in motion.”

Ducournau, whose previous feature won the Palme d’Or, has yet to announce her next feature, but she was recently seen back at Cannes on the jury that award Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall the top prize.

Watch the spot below.