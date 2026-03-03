One of the more delightful Sundance premieres I saw last year was Canadian director Chloé Robichaud’s sex comedy Two Women, following two mothers who deal with unfulfilled desires in unique ways. Ahead of an April 24 release beginning at NYC’s Angelika, Joint Venture has now rolled out the new U.S. trailer for the Sundance jury winner for screenwriting.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Two Women is an irrepressible comedy about two mothers who refuse to settle for stagnant lives, and instead pursue the joy they need to feel alive and fulfilled. When neighbors Violette (Laurence Leboeuf) and Florence (Karine Gonthier-Hyndman) bond over the ennui of parenthood, they realize that the solution to reviving their joie de vivre may be in listening to their libidos.”

I said in my review, “If, by and large, American cinema has taken a puritanical view on sex, leave it to our neighbors up north to craft a refreshingly frank, hilarious comedy of manners about seeking erotic pleasure when life has hit a dead end. Scripted by Catherine Léger from her own stage play Home Deliveries, itself inspired by Claude Fournier’s 1970 feature Two Women in Gold, Canadian director Chloé Robichaud’s Two Women is playful, raucous, and wholly heartfelt, a film not afraid to explore the dark corners of life when it comes to depression, infidelity, and the dullness that can set in during new motherhood. Its comedy-first approach comes with a comforting sense of tenderness and fleetness, shot on 35mm with a lively warmth by cinematographer Sara Mishara.”

See the trailer and poster below.