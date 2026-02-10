With The Secret Agent and I’m Still Here leading a wave of global interest in contemporary Brazilian cinema, another gem from the country will arrive this spring. Winner of the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival, The Blue Trail is the latest from director Gabriel Mascaro (Neon Bull, Divine Love) is an inspiring reminder that it’s never too late to take flight. Ahead of an April 3 release from Dekanalog, the new trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Tereza, 77, has lived her whole life in a small industrialized town in the Amazon, until one day she receives an official government order to relocate to a senior housing colony. The colony is an isolated area where the elderly are brought to “enjoy” their final years, freeing the younger generation to focus fully on productivity and growth. Tereza refuses to accept this imposed fate. Instead, she embarks on a transformative journey through the rivers and tributaries of the Amazon to fulfil one last wish before her freedom is taken away – a decision that will change her destiny forever.”

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “The Blue Trail, the lively new film from Gabriel Mascaro, takes its name from the secretions of a mythical snail. Azure and oozing, the substance, when dropped on the iris, is rumored to grant a vision of things to come. This news is welcomed with admirable disinterest by Tereza (Denise Weinberg), a woman of a certain age who has, due to recent state insistences, decided there’s no longer much use in looking ahead. The film is set in a near-future Brazil where the lives of the elderly are overseen by some cruel combination of governmental interventions and half-interested offspring. In Tereza’s world, leaving one’s locale now requires a permission slip, and those without are rounded up in so-called “Wrinkle Wagons.” Anyone lucky enough to reach their 80th birthday, as Tereza soon will, are rewarded with a move to The Colonies: a place no one seems to know much about, aside from the fact that anyone who goes there doesn’t return.”

