Thanks to the pandemic and Tom Cruise’s undying commitment to the theatrical experience, it’s now the longest we’ve gone since the release of a new film starring the actor. However, this summer will finally see the release of Joseph Kosinski’s sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which first rolled its cameras back in 2018. Ahead of a premiere at Cannes, where there will also be a Cruise retrospective, followed by a May 27 theatrical release, the new trailer has arrived.

Also starring Ed Harris, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, and Greg Tarzan Davis, the story follows Cruise’s character’s adventures with the son of Goose. As one might expect, the new trailer shows off no shortage of high-flying stunts.

See the new trailer and poster below.