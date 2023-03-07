It’s been nearly a decade since Argentine filmmaker Damián Szifron broke out with his Oscar-nominated drama Wild Tales. In the years since he’s been attached to a number of projects, but the one to finally go ahead was To Catch a Killer (formerly known as Misanthrope) led by Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, and Jovan Adepo. After production concluded two years ago, the film will now see the light of day next month thanks to a release from Vertical Entertainment. Ahead of the April 21 bow, the first trailer has now landed.

In the film, Woodley plays Eleanor, a young police investigator wrestling with the demons of her past when she is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator (Mendelsohn) to help profile and track the work of a disturbed individual. As the police and FBI launch a nationwide manhunt, they are thwarted at every turn by the individual’s unprecedented behavior. Given her tortured psyche, Eleanor may be the only person who can understand the mind of their assailant and bring him to justice.

Check out the trailer below.

To Catch a Killer opens in theaters on April 21.