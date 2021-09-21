The Wachowskis aren’t the only siblings going solo this fall. Marking Joel Coen’s first film without his brother Ethan, The Tragedy of Macbeth brings together Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Brendan Gleeson, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Ralph Ineson. Ahead of a world premiere this Friday to kick off the 59th New York Film Festival, Apple and A24 have unveiled the first trailer.

Said to be a faithful retelling of Shakespeare’s iconic story—shot in black-and-white by cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel, who reteams with Coen from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and Inside Llewyn Davis––the first trailer is a starkly gorgeous preview of one of our most-anticipated fall films. It also confirms use of a 1.33 aspect ratio, along with a release date: December 25 in theaters, followed by an Apple TV+ debut on January 14.

Watch the trailer below, along with NYFF’s trailer.

Check out NYFF’s synopsis of the film: