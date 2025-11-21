Winner of the Un Certain Regard Award at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Diego Céspedes’ feature debut The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo was selected as Chile’s Oscar entry and will now be coming to the U.S. before the end of the year. Ahead of a December 12 theatrical release beginning at NYC’s Roxy Cinema, Altered Innocence has now released the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Set in a remote Chilean mining town in 1982, Diego Céspedes’ dazzling debut feature follows young Lidia, who grows up within a vibrant queer household led by drag performers and trans women. When a mysterious illness—rumored to spread through the gaze between men—sows fear and hysteria, the community becomes the target of suspicion and violence. Through Lidia’s eyes, Céspedes crafts a haunting allegory of love, myth, and prejudice that reimagines the early AIDS era as a queer western with poetic intimacy and desert-dry surrealism.”

Zhou-Ning Su said in his Cannes review, “As reminders that ignorance, bigotry, and hate can literally kill, stories about the AIDS epidemic will always be relevant. The latest, beautiful example arrived courtesy of Chilean writer-director Diego Céspedes, whose feature debut The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo premiered in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar. Although the film may lack a narrative beat or two to fully take flight, it’s nonetheless a finely crafted, deeply affecting tribute to love and community––a piece of proudly, vitally queer art.”

See the trailer and poster below.