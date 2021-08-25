Next month’s Criterion Channel selection is here, and as 2021 winds down further cements their status as our single greatest streaming service. Off the top I took note of their eight-film Jia Zhangke retro (Xiao Wu, Platform, Unknown Pleasures, The World, Still Life, 24 City, A Touch of Sin, and Mountains May Depart, plus Walter Salles’ Jia Zhangke, A Guy from Fenyang) as well as the streaming premieres of Center Stage and Malni. And, yes, Margaret has been on HBO Max for a while, but we can hope Criterion Channel’s addition—as part of the 63(!)-film “New York Stories”—opens doors to a more deserving home-video treatment.

Aki Kaurismäki’s Finland Trilogy, Bruno Dumont’s Joan of Arc duology, and Criterion’s editions of Irma Vep and Flowers of Shanghai also mark major inclusions—just a few years ago the thought of Hou’s masterpiece streaming in HD was absurd.

I could implore you not to sleep on The Hottest August and Point Blank and Variety and In the Cut or, look, so many Ernst Lubitsch movies, but we’d be here all day.

See the full list of September titles below and more on the Criterion Channel.

24 City, Jia Zhangke, 2008

Abel’s Island, Michael Sporn, 1988

Ace in the Hole, Billy Wilder, 1951

After Hours, Martin Scorsese, 1985

An Affair to Remember, Leo McCarey, 1957

Angel, Ernst Lubitsch, 1937

The Angel Levine, Ján Kadár, 1970

The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

Bluebeard’s Eighth Wife, Ernst Lubitsch, 1938

Bonjour tristesse, Otto Preminger, 1958

Born to Win, Ivan Passer, 1971

Center Stage, Stanley Kwan, 1991

Chocolate Babies, Stephen Winter, 1996

Ciao! Manhattan, John Palmer, 1972

Citizenfour, Laura Poitras, 2014**

The Clock, Vincente Minnelli, 1945

The Crowd, King Vidor, 1928

Cluny Brown, Ernst Lubitsch, 1946

Crimson Gold, Jafar Panahi, 2003**

Da yie, Anthony Nti, 2019

Dark Days, Marc Singer, 2000

The Devil and Daniel Johnston, Jeff Feuerzeig, 2005

Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee, 1989

Downtown 81, Edo Bertoglio, 2000

Drifting Clouds, Aki Kaurismäki, 1996

Edward, My Son, George Cukor, 1949

The End of the Affair, Edward Dmytryk, 1955

Eye of the Devil, J. Lee Thompson, 1966

Fear of a Black Hat, Rusty Cundieff, 1993

Flowers of Shanghai, Hou Hsiao-hsien, 1998

Freedom Fields, Naziha Arebi, 2018

The Garment Jungle, Vincent Sherman, 1957

God Told Me To, Larry Cohen, 1976

Grass: A Nation’s Battle for Life, Ernest B. Schoedsack and Merian C. Cooper, 1925

Heaven Can Wait, Ernst Lubitsch, 1943

The Hottest August, Brett Story, 2019

The Hucksters, Jack Conway, 1947

In the Cut, Jane Campion, 2003**

The Innocents, Jack Clayton, 1961

Jason and Shirley, Stephen Winter, 2015

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child, Tamra Davis, 2010

Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc, Bruno Dumont, 2017

Jia Zhangke, A Guy from Fenyang, Walter Salles, 2014**

Joan of Arc,​​Bruno Dumont, 2019

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T., Leslie Harris, 1992

King of New York, Abel Ferrara, 1990

Koshien: Japan’s Field of Dreams, Ema Ryan Yamazaki, 2019

La Cage aux Folles, Edouard Molinaro, 1978

Lights in the Dusk, Aki Kaurismäki, 2006**

Little Fugitive, Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin, and Raymond Abrashkin, 1953

Little Murders, Alan Arkin, 1971

Los Sures, Diego Echeverria, 1984

maɬni—towards the ocean, towards the shore, Sky Hopinka, 2020

The Man Without a Past, Aki Kaurismäki, 2002

Margaret, Kenneth Lonergan, 2011

Mountains May Depart, Jia Zhangke, 2015**

Mr. Jealousy, Noah Baumbach, 1997

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, Alan Rudolph, 1994

My Country, My Country, Laura Poitras, 2006

Ninotchka, Ernst Lubitsch, 1939

O’Say Can You See 1, Laura Poitras, 2011

O’Say Can You See 2, Laura Poitras, 2011

The Oath, Laura Poitras, 2010

Old Enough, Marisa Silver, 1984

On the Bowery, Lionel Rogosin, 1956

On the Waterfront, Elia Kazan, 1954

The Out-of-Towners, Arthur Hiller, 1970

The Panic in Needle Park, Jerry Schatzberg, 1971

The Perfect Candidate, Haifaa al-Mansour, 2019

Platform, Jia Zhangke, 2000

Point Blank, John Boorman, 1967

The Prisoner of Zenda, Richard Thorpe, 1952

Rhythm Thief, Matthew Harrison, 1994

The Rocket, Kim Mordaunt, 2013

A Royal Scandal, Otto Preminger and Ernst Lubitsch, 1945

Sabrina, Billy Wilder, 1954**

Smoke, Wayne Wang, 1995

Soup to Nuts, Benjamin Stoloff, 1930

The Squid and the Whale, Noah Baumbach, 2005**

Stalag 17, Billy Wilder, 1953

Stations of the Elevated, Manfred Kirchheimer, 1981

Still Life, Jia Zhangke, 2006

still/here, Christopher Harris, 2019

The Story of the Dancing Frog, Michael Sporn, 1989

The Story of Lovers Rock, Menelik Shabazz, 2011

The Sundowners, Fred Zinnemann, 1960

Sunset Boulevard, Billy Wilder, 1950

Super Fly, Gordon Parks Jr., 1972

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, Joseph Sargent, 1974

Tea and Sympathy, Vincente Minnelli, 1956

That Uncertain Feeling, Ernst Lubitsch, 1941

Thief, Michael Mann, 1981

Time and Judgement, Menelik Shabazz, 1988

Titus, Julie Taymor, 1999

A Touch of Sin, Jia Zhangke, 2013**

Vacation from Marriage, Alexander Korda, 1945

Variety, Bette Gordon, 1983

West Side Story, Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, 1961

What Is a Woman?, Marin Håskjold, 2020

Wish You Were Here, David Leland, 1987

Working Girls, Lizzie Borden, 1986

**Available in the U.S. only