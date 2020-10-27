The November 2020 lineup for The Criterion Channel has been unveiled, toplined by a Claire Denis retrospective, including the brand-new restoration of Beau travail, along with Chocolat, No Fear, No Die, Nenette and Boni, Towards Mathilde, 35 Shots of Rum, and White Material.

There will also be a series celebrating 30 years of The Film Foundation, featuring a new interview with Martin Scorsese by Ari Aster, as well as a number of their most essential restorations, including films by Jia Zhangke, Ritwik Ghatak, Luchino Visconti, Shirley Clarke, Med Hondo, and more.

There’s also David Lynch’s new restoration of The Elephant Man, retrospectives dedicated to Ngozi Onwurah, Nadav Lapid, and Terence Nance, a new edition of the series Queersighted titled Queer Fear, featuring a new conversation between series programmer Michael Koresky and filmmaker and critic Farihah Zaman, and much more.

See the lineup below and learn more on the official site.

35 Shots of Rum, Claire Denis, 2008

4 Quarters, Ashley McKenzie, 2015

Accident, Joseph Losey, 1967

Acid Rain, Tomek Popakul, 2019

Always Shine, Sophia Takal, 2016

And Still I Rise, Ngozi Onwurah, 1993

Anti-Objects, or Space Without Path or Boundary, Sky Hopinka, 2017

The Arbor, Clio Barnard, 2010**

The Bad Seed, Mervyn LeRoy, 1956

The Barbershop, Arthur Ripley, 1933

Beau travail, Claire Denis, 1999

The Big Country, William Wyler, 1958

The Black Cat, Edgar G. Ulmer, 1934

Blind Alley, Charles Vidor, 1939

The Body Beautiful, Ngozi Onwurah, 1991

The Broken Butterfly, Maurice Tourneur, 1919

Butley, Harold Pinter, 1974

The Canterville Ghost, Jules Dassin, 1944

The Chase, Arthur Ripley, 1946

Chocolat, Claire Denis, 1988

The Cobweb, Vincente Minnelli, 1955

Coffee Colored Children, Ngozi Onwurah, 1988

The Connection, Shirley Clarke, 1961

Dadli, Shabier Kirchner, 2018

Dark Days, Marc Singer, 2000

The Dark Past, Rudolph Maté, 1948

David and Lisa, Frank Perry, 1962

The Desired Number, Ngozi Onwurah, 1995

The Devil-Doll, Tod Browning, 1936

Dislocation Blues, Sky Hopinka, 2017

A Dream is What You Wake Up From, Larry Bullard and Carolyn Johnson, 1978

Dressed to Kill, Brian De Palma, 1980

The Elephant Man, David Lynch, 1980

The Eloquent Peasant, Shadi Abdel Salam, 1970

Exile, Rithy Panh, 2016**

Fainting Spells, Sky Hopinka, 2018

The Fatal Glass of Beer, Clyde Bruckman, 1933

Flores, Jorge Jácome, 2017

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, Karel Reisz, 1981

The Go-Between, Joseph Losey, 1971

The Golf Specialist, Monte Brice, 1930

Gregory’s Girl, Bill Forsyth, 1980

Guest of Honour, Atom Egoyan, 2019

The Haunting, Robert Wise, 1963

Hellraiser, Directed by Clive Barker, 1987

The Homecoming, Peter Hall, 1973

Housekeeping, Directed by Bill Forsyth, 1987

I’ll Remember You as You Were, Not as What You’ll Become, Sky Hopinka, 2016

It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934

Jáaji Approx., Sky Hopinka, 2015

Jimi Could Have Fallen from the Sky, Terence Nance, 2017

The Kindergarten Teacher, Nadav Lapid, 2014

The King and the Mockingbird, Paul Grimault, 1980

King of the Hill, Steven Soderbergh, 1993

Kunįkága Remembers Red Banks, Kunįkága Remembers the Welcome Song, Sky Hopinka, 2014

Local Hero, Bill Forsyth, 1983

Lore, Sky Hopinka, 2019

Lovers and Lollipops, Morris Engel and Ruth Orkin, 1956

Mad Love, Karl Freund, 1935**

Make Way for Tomorrow, Leo McCarey, 1993

The Mark, Guy Green, 1961

The Masque of the Red Death, Roger Corman, 1964

The Mattei Affair, Francesco Rosi, 1972

The Missing Picture, Rithy Panh, 2013**

Moulin Rouge, John Huston, 1952

Native Sun, Terence Nance, 2011

Nenette and Boni, Claire Denis, 1996

The Night of Counting the Years, Shadi Abdel Salam, 1969

The Ninth Configuration, William Peter Blatty, 1980

No Fear, No Die, Claire Denis, 1990

No Ward, Terence Nance, 2009

Old Boyfriends, Joan Tewkesbury, 1979

The Old Dark House, James Whale, 1932

Once Upon a Time in the West, Sergio Leone, 1968

Ordinary People, Robert Redford, 1980

An Oversimplification of Her Beauty, Terence Nance, 2012

The Pharmacist, Arthur Ripley, 1933

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Albert Lewin, 1945

Policeman, Nadav Lapid, 2011

Pool Sharks, Edwin Middleton, 1915

The President’s Analyst, Ted Flicker, 1967

Pressure Point, Hubert Cornfield, 1962

The Pumpkin Eater, Jack Clayton, 1964

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Alan Clarke, 1987

The Servant, Joseph Losey, 1963

The Seventh Victim, Mark Robson, 1943

A Spell to Ward Off the Darkness, Ben Rivers and Ben Russell, 2013

Stand Up, Joseph Pierce, 2008

Stranger by the Lake, Alain Guiraudie, 2013**

Stray, Ashley McKenzie, 2013

Sunset Song, Terence Davies, 2015

Swallows and Amazons, Arthur Ransome, 1974

Swimming in Your Skin Again, Terence Nance, 2014

The Tenant, Roman Polanski, 1976

Their Fall Our All, Terence Nance, 2014

Towards Mathilde, Claire Denis, 2005**

The Uninvited, Lewis Allen, 1944

Univitellin, Terence Nance, 2016

Venite et Loquamur, Sky Hopinka, 2015

Victoria, Sebastian Schipper, 2015

Village of the Damned, Wolf Rilla, 1960

Visions of an Island, Sky Hopinka, 2016

Wawa, Sky Hopinka, 2014

Welcome II the Terrordome, Ngozi Onwurah, 1995

Werewolf, Ashley McKenzie, 2016

When you’re lost in the rain, Sky Hopinka, 2019

Xiao Wu, Jia Zhangke, 1997

You and I and You, Terence Nance, 2015

**Available in the US only