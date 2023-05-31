The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has now concluded, with Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall taking home the top honors. While our coverage will continue with a few more reviews this week––and far beyond as we provide updates on the journey of these selections––we’ve asked our contributors on the ground to share favorites.

See their picks below, and explore all of our coverage here.

Leonardo Goi (@LeonardoGoi)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki) Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Pham Thien An) Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese) The Sweet East (Sean Price Williams) Eureka (Lisandro Alonso) About Dry Grasses (Nuri Bilge Ceylan) Close Your Eyes (Víctor Erice) Un Prince (Pierre Creton) Kubi (Takeshi Kitano)

Luke Hicks (@lou_hicks)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) The Pot-au-Feu (Tran Anh Hung) Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet) Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese) Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki) May December (Todd Haynes) Monster (Hirokazu Kore-eda) Perfect Days (Wim Wenders) Asteroid City (Wes Anderson) About Dry Grasses (Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

David Katz (@davidfabiankatz)

Youth (Spring) (Wang Bing) The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) Eureka (Lisandro Alonso) Close Your Eyes (Víctor Erice) Pictures of Ghosts (Kleber Mendonça Filho) Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese) Last Summer (Catherine Breillat) La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher) Occupied City (Steve McQueen) May December (Todd Haynes)

Rory O’Connor (@RorySeanOC)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet) The Delinquents (Rodrigo Moreno) The Old Oak (Ken Loach) Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki) Last Summer (Catherine Breillat) Only The River Flows (Shujun Wei) May December (Todd Haynes) The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (Joanna Arnow) The Pot-au-Feu (Tran Anh Hung)

Savina Petkova (@savinapetkova)

La Chimera (Alice Rohrwacher) Fallen Leaves (Aki Kaurismäki) The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) Last Summer (Catherine Breillat) Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet) The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed (Joanna Arnow) Blackbird Blackberry (Elene Naveriani) The Sweet East (Sean Price Williams) Perfect Days (Wim Wenders) How To Have Sex (Molly Manning Walker)

