After a flurry of features directing with his brother Mark Duplass from 2005’s The Puffy Chair to 2012’s The Do-Deca-Pentathlon, Jay Duplass is now helming his first solo feature. This year’s The Baltimorons stars Michael Strassner (who co-wrote the script with Duplass), Liz Larsen, and Olivia Luccardi. Acclaimed since its SXSW premiere, it’ll now get a release from IFC starting on September 5, and the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “On Christmas Eve, Cliff, a newly sober improv comedian, cracks a tooth and lands in the emergency care of Didi, an older no-nonsense dentist. What begins as a routine check-up sparks an unpredictable evening of misadventures. Together, Cliff and Didi fight to overcome being shut out by their families, face their biggest fears, and discover their own surprising and tender connection.”

John Fink said in his review, “A return to form for Jay Duplass, who’s also making his solo-directing debut, The Baltimorons is a charming throwback to the low-budget indies he directed with his brother Mark. Written and starring burly stand-up comedian Michael Strassner, the Baltimore-set film follows the mis-adventures of an unlikely romantic duo: Strassner’s Cliff, a stand-up comedian six months sober, and his older workaholic dentist Didi (Liz Larsen). Cliff is bantering with his fiancée Brittany (Olivia Luccardi) when he falls and chips a tooth, sending him frantically searching for a dentist who will take him on Christmas Eve. Didi is the only one who takes his call, agreeing to meet him in her empty office for surgery.”

