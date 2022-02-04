Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today, we’ve got a great guest on to talk about a great maker of salad dressings, Paul Newman! Conor and I are blessed to have the wonderful Roxana Hadadi (TV Critic for Vulture) on to talk through the impossibly handsome actor’s accomplished, interesting career. We focus on: The Left Handed Gun, Pocket Money, The Drowning Pool, and Harry & Son.

We discuss the incarnation of Newman amongst media-set rivals Marlon Brando and James Dean, his breakout in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, those photos of him from the Venice Film Festival, his refreshingly honest interviews, and his iconic marriage to Joanne Woodward (an amazing, Oscar-nominated performer in her own right!)

There’s also talk of Newman’s directorial career, Stephen Dorff (obviously) and that Titanic offer/casting, Newman’s involvement with The Actors Studio, and the production company First Artists (started by stars Newman, Barbra Streisand, and Sidney Poitier in the vein of United Artists).

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

