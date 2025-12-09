One of the most formally thrilling breakouts of Cannes Film Festival this year was Mascha Schilinski’s sprawling family odyssey Sound of Falling, which picked up the Jury Prize and went on to become Germany’s Oscar entry this year. Ahead of a January 16 theatrical release, MUBI has now released the new U.S. trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Four girls, Alma (1910s), Erika (1940s), Angelika (1980s), and Lenka (2020s) each spend their youth on the same farm in northern Germany. As the home evolves over a century, echoes of the past linger in its walls. Though separated by time, their lives begin to mirror each other, revealing shared secrets that have been kept hidden.”

Zhuo-Ning Su said in his review, “German writer-director Mascha Schilinski’s sophomore feature Sound of Falling is the first competition title to screen at Cannes this year. If it’s anything to go by, we might be headed for a vintage edition of the festival. Set around a farm in northern Germany over the course of a century, this highly experimental, deeply unsettling tale about the fates of women and their echoes down history plays like a psychosexual fever dream of epic scope. While it will confound and upset plenty, hardcore cinephiles can mark this down as their next film to obsess over. It’s quite a feast. “

See the trailer and posters below.