Premiering back at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, Olmo Schnabel’s directorial debut Pet Shop Days went on to play at Chicago International Festival, SXSW, and more. The drama, which is backed by Martin Scorsese, Jeremy O. Harris, Michel Franco, and more as executive producers, will now finally come to theaters next month courtesy of Utopia. Ahead of screenings in NYC at Roxy Cinema on March 15 and in Los Angeles at Now Instant Image Hall on March 28, the new trailer and poster arrived for the film starring Dario Yazbek Bernal, Jack Irv, Willem Dafoe, Peter Sarsgaard, Maribel Verdú, Jordi Mollà, Camille Rowe, Emmanuelle Seigner, and Louis Cancelmi.

Here’s the synopsis: “In an act of desperation, impulsive black sheep Alejandro flees his home in Mexico. On the run from his unforgiving father, Alejandro finds himself in New York City where he meets Jack, a college age pet store employee with similar parental baggage. Together the two enter a whirlwind romance sending them down the rabbit hole of drugs and depravity in Manhattan’s underworld. When Alejandro’s past threatens to catch up with him, Jack is forced to choose between his family and a life on the run.”

See the trailer below.