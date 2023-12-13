Set 45,000 years ago, Andrew Cumming’s directorial debut Out of Darkness follows six people searching for a home in a brutally inhospitable landscape, stalked by a terrifying enemy at night. A selection at Fantastic Fest, London Film Festival, and Sitges, the Stone Age horror/survival thriller will now get a release on February 9 from Bleecker Street and the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “A small boat reaches the shores of a raw and desolate landscape. A group of six have struggled across the narrow sea to find a new home. They are starving, desperate, and living 45,000 years ago. First they must find shelter, and they strike out across the tundra wastes towards the distant mountains that promise the abundant caves they need to survive. But when night falls, anticipation turns to fear and doubt as they realize they are not alone. Terrifying sounds suggest something monstrous at large in this landscape, something that could kill or steal them away. As relationships in the group fracture, the determination of one young woman reveals the terrible actions taken to survive.”

Watch the trailer below.

Out of Darkness opens on February 9.