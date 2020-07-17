One of the great photographers of the 20th century, even if you have yet to hear the name Helmut Newton, you have certainly seen one of his photos. After fleeing Nazi-occupied Germany when he was a teenager and finding photographer work in Singapore, his career would take him across the world, eventually working for Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Playboy, and much more. The German-Australian photographer’s life and work is now the subject of a new documentary.

Directed by Gero von Boehm and featuring interviews with Grace Jones, Isabella Rossellini, Anna Wintour, Charlotte Rampling, Marianne Faithfull, Claudia Schiffer, Nadja Auermann, and more, the first trailer has now landed ahead of a Kino Marquee release beginning next week. As one can see in the NSFW preview (not that you are actually at work right now), the artist was best known for capturing women in starkly beautiful black-and-white photos.

See the trailer below.

Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful opens on July 24 in Kino Marquee Virtual Cinemas.