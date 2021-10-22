Written and directed by Danis Goulet, Night Raiders is set in a dystopian North America in 2044 as we follow a mother who joins an underground band of vigilantes to try and rescue her daughter from a state-run institution. A selection at Berlinale and TIFF this year, the Taika Waititi-produced sci-fi film (which draws from real-life history featuring the Canadian Indian residential school system) will now get a release next month and the new trailer has arrived.

Jared Mobarak said in his TIFF review, “Goulet crafts a mythology to go along with the science fiction born from actual laws passed by her country’s legislature. In it lies a prophecy. A nearby Cree community led by Ida (Gail Maurice) believe a stranger from the north will come to their hidden camp and be their guardian, leading them to salvation in the fabled settlement of Bigstone far up in the Northwest Territories. While the younger soldiers (Alex Tarrant’s Leo) under her command distance themselves from such superstitions, Ida is certain Niska is this person. A pact is struck: they’ll rescue Waseese if Niska agrees to lead their children to safety. It’s easier said than done once the perimeter of danger begins to tighten. Emerson is up to something, so the time is now.”

Watch the trailer below for the film starring also starring Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, Amanda Plummer, Violet Nelson, Shaun Sipos, and Suzanne Cyr.

Night Raiders opens in theaters and VOD on November 12.