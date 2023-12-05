While the likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie, and Killers of the Moon will likely battle it out at the Oscars, Film Independent Spirit Awards is putting the spotlight on the indie productions of the year, with budget ranges from $10,000 to $28 million. May December, Past Lives, and American Fiction lead the nominations for the 39th ceremony, each taking five nods.

Other highlights include All of Us Strangers and Passages for Best Feature, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt and Earth Mama for Best First Feature, Kokomo City and The Mother of All Lies for Best Documentary, Glenn Howerton for BlackBerry, Marin Ireland and Anne Hathaway for Eileen, Marshawn Lynch for Bottoms, How to Blow Up a Pipeline for Best Editing, Godland and Tótem for Best International Film, and more.

See the nominations below ahead of the ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024 (a full two weeks before the Oscars), hosted by Aidy Bryant.

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer)



All of Us Strangers

Producers: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey



American Fiction

Producers: Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair



May December

Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon



Passages

Producers: Michel Merkt, Saïd Ben Saïd



Past Lives

Producers: David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon



We Grown Now

Producers: Minhal Baig, Joe Pirro

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)



All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Director: Raven Jackson

Producers: Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski



Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Director: Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Producers: Gewan Brown, Amanda Freedman



Earth Mama

Director/Producer: Savanah Leaf

Producers: Sam Bisbee, Shirley O’Connor, Medb Riordan, Cody Ryder



A Thousand and One

Director: A.V. Rockwell

Producers: Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Eddie Vaisman, Lena Waithe, Brad Weston



Upon Entry

Directors: Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Producers: Sergio Adrià, Carlos Juárez, Alba Sotorra, Carles Torras, Xosé Zapata

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $1,000,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer)



The Artifice Girl

Director/Writer: Franklin Ritch

Producers: Aaron B. Koontz, Ashleigh Snead



Cadejo Blanco

Director/Writer/Producer: Justin Lerner

Producers: Mauricio Escobar, Ryan Friedkin, Jack Patrick Hurley



Fremont

Director/Writer: Babak Jalali

Writer: Carolina Cavalli

Producers: Rachael Fung, Chris Martin, Marjaneh Moghimi, George Rush, Sudnya Shroff, Laura Wagner



Rotting in the Sun

Director/Writer: Sebastián Silva

Writer: Pedro Peirano

Producer: Jacob Wasserman



The Unknown Country

Director/Writer/Producer: Morrisa Maltz

Writer: Lily Gladstone

Writers/Producers: Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, Vanara Taing

Producers: Katherine Harper, Laura Heberton, Tommy Heitkamp





BEST DIRECTOR



Andrew Haigh

All of Us Strangers



Todd Haynes

May December



William Oldroyd

Eileen



Ira Sachs

Passages



Celine Song

Past Lives





BEST SCREENPLAY



David Hemingson

The Holdovers



Cord Jefferson

American Fiction



Laura Moss, Brendan J. O’Brien

Birth/Rebirth



Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott

Bottoms



Celine Song

Past Lives





BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY



Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

May December



Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt

Theater Camp



Tomás Gómez Bustillo

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint



Laurel Parmet

The Starling Girl



Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez

Upon Entry





BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE



Jessica Chastain

Memory



Greta Lee

Past Lives



Trace Lysette

Monica



Natalie Portman

May December



Judy Reyes

Birth/Rebirth



Franz Rogowski

Passages



Andrew Scott

All of Us Strangers



Teyana Taylor

A Thousand and One



Jeffrey Wright

American Fiction



Teo Yoo

Past Lives





BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE



Erika Alexander

American Fiction



Sterling K. Brown

American Fiction



Noah Galvin

Theater Camp



Anne Hathaway

Eileen



Glenn Howerton

BlackBerry



Marin Ireland

Eileen



Charles Melton

May December



Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers



Catalina Saavedra

Rotting in the Sun



Ben Whishaw

Passages





BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE



Marshawn Lynch

Bottoms



Atibon Nazaire

Mountains



Tia Nomore

Earth Mama



Dominic Sessa

The Holdovers



Anaita Wali Zada

Fremont





BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Katelin Arizmendi

Monica



Eigil Bryld

The Holdovers



Jomo Fray

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt



Pablo Lozano

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint



Pat Scola

We Grown Now





BEST EDITING



Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux

Rotting in the Sun



Stephanie Filo

We Grown Now



Daniel Garber

How to Blow Up a Pipeline



Jon Philpot

Theater Camp



Emanuele Tiziani

Upon Entry





ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD – Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast



Showing Up

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams





BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)



Bye Bye Tiberias

Director: Lina Soualem

Producer: Jean-Marie Nizan



Four Daughters

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Producer: Nadim Cheikhrouha



Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Directors/Producers: Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson

Producer: Tommy Oliver



Kokomo City

Director: D. Smith

Producers: Bill Butler, Harris Doran



The Mother of All Lies

Director/Producer: Asmae El Moudir





BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)



Anatomy of a Fall

France

Director: Justine Triet



Godland

Denmark/Iceland

Director: Hlynur Pálmason



Mami Wata

Nigeria

Director: C.J. ‘Fiery’ Obasi



Tótem

Mexico

Director: Lila Avilés



The Zone of Interest

United Kingdom, Poland, USA

Director: Jonathan Glazer





PRODUCERS AWARD presented by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey – The Producers Award, now in its 27th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films.



Rachael Fung



Graham Swon



Monique Walton





SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD – The Someone to Watch Award, now in its 30th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.



Joanna Arnow

Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed



Laura Moss

Director of Birth/Rebirth



Monica Sorelle

Director of Mountains





TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD – The Truer Than Fiction Award, now in its 29th year, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.



Set Hernandez

Director of unseen



Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli

Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States



Sierra Urich

Director of Joonam