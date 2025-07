Set to take place August 6-16, the 78th edition of Locarno Film Festival has now unveiled its promising lineup. Among the highlights are the world premieres of Radu Jude’s second feature of 2025, Dracula; Alexandre Koberidze’s Dry Leaf; Sophy Romvari’s Blue Heron; Maureen Fazendeiro’s The Seasons; Le Lac from Jean-Luc Godard’s collaborator Fabrice Aragno; Ben Rivers’ Mare’s Nest; Abdellatif Kechiche’s long-awaited sequel Mektoub, My Love: Canto Due; Sho Miyake’s Two Seasons, Two Strangers; and many more.

“Building the program of the Locarno Film Festival means engaging with the living matter of contemporary cinema. A cinema that unfolds while the world is undergoing violent upheavals, while we witness – in real time – horrors that we had only read about in history books or studied in archival footage,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, Artistic Director.

He continues, “The question is simple, and brutal in its inevitability: what is the place of cinema when the proliferation of images is unstoppable and continuous? What is the difference – qualitative, ethical, political – between an image and a cinema image? Where does the indistinct flow of images end and where does the possibility of identifying, once again, the things of the world begin? After all – without ever forgetting Roberto Rossellini – we work for humanity. We regain the world (and perhaps peace) one film at a time. Cinema is a popular art, especially in its most avant-garde forms. It is the search to account for the possibilities of another possible world.”

He concludes, “The cinema that presents itself at the crossroads with history for the 78th edition of the Festival is a cinema that, on the one hand, does not turn its gaze away from reality, and, on the other, explores the still possible forms of the image without forgetting to smile at the absurdities of our lives. A cinema that is playful, takes risks, dreams, and provokes; a cinema that stubbornly remains in the world. Looking onward, alongside all human beings.”

See the lineup below and learn more here.

Piazza Grande

* Eligible for the Prix du Public UBS

06.08.2025

LE PAYS D’ARTO (IN THE LAND OF ARTO)* by Tamara Stepanyan

France, Armenia – 2025

World premiere

07.08.2025

THE BIRTHDAY PARTY* by Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Greece, Spain, Netherlands, United Kingdom – 2025

World premiere

08.08.2025

THE DEAD OF WINTER* by Brian Kirk

USA, Germany – 2025

World premiere

TOGETHER* by Michael Shanks

Australia, USA – 2025

Swiss premiere

09.08.2025

AFFEKSJONSVERDI (SENTIMENTAL VALUE)* by Joachim Trier

Norway, France, Denmark, Germany, Sweden – 2025

Swiss premiere

POLICE STORY by Jackie Chan

Hong Kong – 1985

10.08.2025

TESTA O CROCE? (HEADS OR TAILS?)* By Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis

Italy, USA – 2025

Swiss premiere

THE SHINING by Stanley Kubrick

United Kingdom, USA – 1980

11.08.2025

THE DEAL* by Jean-Stéphane Bron

Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium – 2025

Swiss premiere

Episodes 1&2

12.08.2025

IRKALLA HULM JIJILJAMISH (IRKALA – GILGAMESH’S DREAM)* by Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji

Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, France, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia – 2025

World premiere

13.08.2025

LA PETITE DERNIÈRE* by Hafsia Herzi

France, Germany – 2025

Swiss premiere

14.08.2025

ROSEMEAD* by Eric Lin

USA – 2025

International premiere

15.08.2025

UN SIMPLE ACCIDENT (IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT)* by Jafar Panahi

Iran, France, Luxembourg – 2025

Swiss premiere

16.08.2025

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN by Bill Condon

USA, Uruguay – 2025

International premiere

Concorso Internazionale

AS ESTAÇÕES (THE SEASONS) by Maureen Fazendeiro – Portugal, France, Spain, Austria – 2025

World premiere

BOG NEĆE POMOĆI (GOD WILL NOT HELP) by Hana Jušić – Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia – 2025

World premiere

DONKEY DAYS by Rosanne Pel – Netherlands, Germany – 2025

World premiere

DRACULA by Radu Jude – Romania, Austria, Luxembourg – 2025

World premiere

DRY LEAF by Alexandre Koberidze – Germany, Georgia – 2025

World premiere

LE BAMBINE (MOSQUITOES) by Valentina Bertani, Nicole Bertani – Italy, Switzerland, France – 2025

World premiere

LE LAC by Fabrice Aragno – Switzerland – 2025

World premiere

LINIJE ŽELJE (DESIRE LINES) by Dane Komljen – Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Netherlands, Croatia, Germany – 2025

World premiere

MARE’S NEST by Ben Rivers – United Kingdom, France, Canada – 2025

World premiere

MEKTOUB, MY LOVE: CANTO DUE by Abdellatif Kechiche – France – 2025

World premiere

SEHNSUCHT IN SANGERHAUSEN (PHANTOMS OF JULY) by Julian Radlmaier – Germany – 2025

World premiere

SOLOMAMMA by Janicke Askevold – Norway, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Finland – 2025

World premiere

SORELLA DI CLAUSURA by Ivana Mladenović – Romania, Serbia, Italy, Spain – 2025

World premiere

TABI TO HIBI (TWO SEASONS, TWO STRANGERS) by Sho Miyake – Japan – 2025

World premiere

TALES OF THE WOUNDED LAND by Abbas Fahdel – Lebanon – 2025

World premiere

WHITE SNAIL by Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter – Austria, Germany – 2025

World premiere

WITH HASAN IN GAZA by Kamal Aljafari – Palestine, Germany, France, Qatar – 2025

World premiere

Concorso Cineasti del Presente

AFFECTION AFFECTION by Alexia Walther, Maxime Matray – France – 2025

World premiere

BALEARIC by Ion de Sosa – Spain, France – 2025

World premiere

BECOMING by Zhannat Alshanova – France, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden – 2025

World premiere

BLUE HERON by Sophy Romvari – Canada, Hungary – 2025

World premiere

DON’T LET THE SUN by Jacqueline Zünd – Switzerland, Italy – 2025

World premiere

FANTASY by Kukla – Slovenia, North Macedonia – 2025

World premiere

FOLICHONNERIES (FOLLIES) by Eric K. Boulianne – Canada – 2025

World premiere

GIOIA MIA (SWEETHEART) by Margherita Spampinato – Italy – 2025

World premiere

HIJO MAYOR by Cecilia Kang – Argentina, France – 2025

World premiere

NU MĂ LĂSA SĂ MOR (DON’T LET ME DIE) by Andrei Epure – Romania, Bulgaria, France – 2025

World premiere

OLIVIA by Sofía Petersen – Argentina, United Kingdom, Spain – 2025

World premiere

THE FIN by Park Syeyoung – South Korea, Germany, Qatar – 2025

World premiere

THE PLANT FROM THE CANARIES by Ruan Lan-Xi – Germany – 2025

World premiere

TÓC, GIẤY VÀ NƯỚC… (HAIR, PAPER, WATER…) by Nicolas Graux, Trương Minh Quý – Belgium, France, Vietnam – 2025

World premiere

UN BALCON À LIMOGES (A BALCONY IN LIMOGES) by Jérôme Reybaud – France – 2025

World premiere

Pardi di Domani

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Corti d’Autore

A VERY STRAIGHT NECK by Neo Sora – Japan, China – 2025

World Premiere

CAIRO STREETS by Abdellah Taïa – France – 2025

World Premiere

HISTERIČNI NAPAD SMEHA (HYSTERICAL FIT OF LAUGHTER) by Dušan Zorić, Matija Gluščević – Serbia, Croatia – 2025

World Premiere

INDEX by Radu Muntean – Romania – 2025

World Premiere

NANG NORN (THE SLEEPING BEAUTY) by Mattie Do – USA, Laos, Thailand – 2025

World Premiere

SLET 1988 by Marta Popivoda – Germany, France, Serbia – 2025

World Premiere

SOLITUDES by Ryan McKenna – Canada – 2025

World Premiere

SPÄTERNTE (LATE HARVEST) by Katharina Huber – Germany – 2025

World Premiere

SU CANE EST SU MIU (THE DOG IS MY DOG) by Salvatore Mereu – Italy – 2025

World premiere

UNE FENÊTRE PLEIN SUD (A SOUTH FACING WINDOW) by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir – France, Mongolia – 2025

World premiere

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Internazionale

BAISANOS by Andrés Khamis Giacoman, Francisca Khamis Giacoman – Chile, Spain, Palestine – 2025

World Premiere

BLEIFREI 95 (UNLEADED 95 ) by Emma Hütt, Tina Emy Muffler – Austria, Germany – 2025

World Premiere

BLIND, INS AUGE (BLIND INTO THE EYE ) by Atefeh Kheirabadi, Mehrad Sepahnia – Germany, Iran – 2025

World Premiere

BOA by Alexandre Dostie – Canada, France – 2025

World Premiere

CE QU’ON LAISSE DERRIÈRE (WHAT WE LEAVE BEHIND) by Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel – Canada – 2025

World Premiere

DIE UNIFORMIERTEN (THE UNIFORMED) by Timon Ott – Germany – 2025

World Premiere

ELDORADO by Anton Bialas – France – 2025

World Premiere

FORCE TIMES DISPLACEMENT by Angel WU – Taiwan – 2025

World Premiere

HONEY, MY LOVE, SO SWEET by JT Trinidad – Philippines – 2025

World Premiere

HYENA by Altay Ulan Yang – USA – 2025

World Premiere

JOLIE PETITE HISTOIRE (HAPPILY EVER AFTER) by Elodie Beaumont Tarillon – France – 2025

World Premiere

KOZE! (GOATS!) by Tonći Gaćina – Croatia, France – 2025

World Premiere

PLÀNCTON (PLANCTON) by Irene Moray – Spain, France – 2025

World Premiere

POLUOTOK (PENINSULA) by David Gašo – Croatia – 2025

World Premiere

PRIMERA ENSEÑANZA (PRIMARY EDUCATION) by Aria Sánchez, Marina Meira – Cuba, Spain – 2025

World Premiere

RANDAGHI by Enrico Motti, Emanuele Motti – Italy – 2025

World Premiere

STILL PLAYING by Mohamed Mesbah – France – 2025

World Premiere

UN CIEL SI BAS (A SKY SO LOW) by Joachim Michaux – Belgium, France – 2025

World Premiere

UNA VEZ EN UN CUERPO (ONCE IN A BODY) by María Cristina Pérez González – Colombia, USA – 2025

World Premiere

YO YO by Mohammadreza Mayghani – Iran, France – 2025

World Premiere

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Nazionale

AIR HORSE ONE by Lasse Linder – Switzerland, Belgium – 2025

World Premiere

ICH BIN NICHT SICHER (I’M NOT SURE) by Luisa Zürcher – 2025

World Premiere

L’AVANT-POSTE 21 by Camille Surdez – Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

LES DIEUX (THE GODS) by Anas Sareen – Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

LOST TOUCH by Justine Klaiber – Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

NEST by Stefania Burla – Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

NOIRS MATINS (BLACK MORNINGS) by David Gonseth – Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

O RIO DE JANEIRO CONTINUA LINDO (RIO REMAINS BEAUTIFUL) by Felipe Casanova – Belgium, Brazil, Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

TUSEN TONER by Francesco Poloni – Switzerland – 2025

World Premiere

YONNE by Julietta Korbel, Yan Ciszewski – Switzerland, France – 2025

World Premiere

Fuori Concorso

BOBÒ by Pippo Delbono – Italy – 2025

World premiere

DEATHSTALKER by Steven Kostanski – Canada – 2025

World premiere

E by Anna Eriksson – Finland – 2025

World premiere

EXILE by Mehdi Hmili – Tunisia, Luxembourg, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia – 2025

World premiere

I LIVE HERE NOW by Julie Pacino – USA – 2025

European premiere

IL VANGELO DI GIUDA (JUDAS’ GOSPEL) by Giulio Base – Italy, Poland – 2025

World premiere

KEEP QUIET by Vincent Grashaw – USA – 2025

World premiere

KEROUAC’S ROAD: THE BEAT OF A NATION by Ebs Burnough – United Kingdom, USA – 2025

International premiere

LE CHANTIER by Jean-Stéphane Bron – France, Switzerland – 2025

World premiere

LEGEND OF THE HAPPY WORKER by Duwayne Dunham – USA – 2025

World premiere

NOVA ’78 by Aaron Brookner, Rodrigo Areias – United Kingdom, Portugal – 2025

World premiere

SILENCE by Eduardo Casanova – Spain – 2025

World premiere

SOME NOTES ON THE CURRENT SITUATION by Eran Kolirin – Israel – 2025

World premiere

THE DEAL by Jean-Stéphane Bron – Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium – 2025

World premiere

Episodes 3-6

Histoire(s) du Cinéma

Opening Cine-Concert

To be announced

Leopard Club Award to Emma Thompson

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY by Ang Lee – USA – 1995

Raimondo Rezzonico Award to Abbout Productions

COSTA BRAVA, LEBANON by Mounia Akl – Lebanon, France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Qatar – 2021

MEMORY BOX by Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige – Lebanon, Canada, France, Qatar – 2021

Pardo alla Carriera, presented by Ascona-Locarno Tourism, to Jackie Chan

PROJECT A by Jackie Chan – Hong Kong – 1983

Pardo d’Onore, presented by Manor, to Alexander Payne

NEBRASKA by Alexander Payne – USA – 2013

THE DESCENDANTS by Alexander Payne – USA – 2011

Vision Award, presented by Ticinomoda, to Milena Canonero

MEGALOPOLIS by Francis Ford Coppola – USA – 2024

Premio Cinema Ticino to Michele Dell’Ambrogio

L’ATALANTE by Jean Vigo – France – 1934

Cinéma Suisse Redécouvert

LES VILAINES MANIÈRES by Simon Edelstein – Switzerland, France – 1973

L’OGRE by Simon Edelstein – Switzerland, France – 1986

Locarno Heritage

ANNO UNO (ITALY YEAR ONE) by Roberto Rossellini – Italy – 1974

I CANNIBALI (THE YEAR OF THE CANNIBALS) by Liliana Cavani – Italy – 1969

Histoire(s) du Cinéma

4 (FOUR) by Ilya Khrzhanovsky – Russia, Netherlands – 2004

REAZIONE A CATENA (A BAY OF BLOOD) by Mario Bava – Italy – 1971

STELLET LICHT (SILENT LIGHT) by Carlos Reygadas – Mexico, France, Netherlands, Germany – 2007

Retrospettiva

A DIARY FOR TIMOTHY by Humphrey Jennings – United Kingdom – 1945

A PORTRAIT OF GA by Margaret Tait – United Kingdom – 1952

BRIGHTON ROCK by John Boulting – United Kingdom – 1948

CAST A DARK SHADOW by Lewis Gilbert – United Kingdom – 1955

DAUGHTER OF DARKNESS by Lance Comfort – United Kingdom – 1948

HELL DRIVERS by Cy Endfield – United Kingdom – 1957

HELL IS A CITY by Val Guest – United Kingdom – 1960

HUNTED by Charles Crichton – United Kingdom – 1952

I KNOW WHERE I’M GOING! by Michael Powell, Emeric Pressburger – United Kingdom – 1945

I’M ALL RIGHT JACK by John Boulting – United Kingdom – 1959

IT ALWAYS RAINS ON SUNDAY by Robert Hamer – United Kingdom – 1947

LAST HOLIDAY by Henry Cass – United Kingdom – 1950

MANDY by Alexander Mackendrick – United Kingdom – 1952

NEVER LET GO by John Guillermin – United Kingdom – 1960

NIGHT AND THE CITY by Jules Dassin – United Kingdom, USA – 1950

NOWHERE TO GO by Seth Holt – United Kingdom – 1958

OBSESSION by Edward Dmytryk – United Kingdom – 1949

ODD MAN OUT by Carol Reed – United Kingdom – 1947

PASSPORT TO PIMLICO by Henry Cornelius – United Kingdom – 1949

PEEPING TOM by Michael Powell – United Kingdom – 1960

POOL OF LONDON by Basil Dearden – United Kingdom – 1951

SIMON AND LAURA by Muriel Box – United Kingdom – 1955

TEMPTATION HARBOUR by Lance Comfort – United Kingdom – 1947

THE ASTONISHED HEART by Terence Fisher, Antony Darnborough – United Kingdom – 1950

THE CLOUDED YELLOW by Ralph Thomas – United Kingdom – 1950

THE ELEPHANT WILL NEVER FORGET by John Krish – United Kingdom – 1953

THE FALLEN IDOL by Carol Reed – United Kingdom – 1948

THE FLYING SCOT by Compton Bennett – United Kingdom – 1957

THE HAPPIEST DAYS OF YOUR LIFE by Frank Launder – United Kingdom – 1950

THE HAPPY FAMILY by Muriel Box – United Kingdom – 1952

THE PASSIONATE FRIENDS by David Lean – United Kingdom – 1949

THE SHOP AT SLY CORNER by George King – United Kingdom – 1947

THE STRANGER LEFT NO CARD by Wendy Toye – United Kingdom – 1952

THE THREE WEIRD SISTERS by Daniel Birt – United Kingdom – 1948

THE WOMAN IN QUESTION by Anthony Asquith – United Kingdom – 1950

THE YELLOW BALLOON by J. Lee Thompson – United Kingdom – 1953

THEY MADE ME A FUGITIVE by Alberto Cavalcanti – United Kingdom – 1947

THIS WAS A WOMAN by Tim Whelan – United Kingdom, USA – 1948

TIGER IN THE SMOKE by Roy Baker – United Kingdom – 1956

TIME WITHOUT PITY by Joseph Losey – United Kingdom – 1957

TO BE A WOMAN by Jill Craigie – United Kingdom – 1951

TRAIN OF EVENTS by Sidney Cole, Charles Crichton, Basil Dearden – United Kingdom – 1949

WHISKY GALORE! by Alexander Mackendrick – United Kingdom – 1949

WHISPERING SMITH HITS LONDON by Francis Searle – United Kingdom – 1952

Open Doors Screenings

Features

ANCESTRAL VISIONS OF THE FUTURE by Lemohang Mosese – France, Lesotho, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar – 2025

Swiss premiere

LE RÊVE DE DIEU by Fousseyni Maïga, Mariam Kamissoko – Mali – 2025

European premiere

NOME by Sana Na N’Hada – Guinea-Bissau, France, Portugal, Angola – 2023

OMI NOBU (THE NEW MAN) by Carlos Yuri Ceuninck – Cape Verde, Belgium, Germany, Sudan – 2023

THE BRIDE by Myriam Birara – Rwanda – 2023

UNE SI LONGUE LETTRE (SO LONG A LETTER) by Angèle Diabang – Senegal, Mali, France, Ivory Coast, Egypt – 2025

European premiere

VUTA N’KUVUTE (TUG OF WAR) by Amil Shivji – Tanzania, South Africa, Germany, Qatar – 2021

WHEN NIGERIA HAPPENS by Ema Edosio Deelen – Nigeria – 2025

World premiere

Short Films

BOUGAINVILLEA by Yasir Faiz – Egypt, Sudan – 2024

Swiss premiere

LE DERNIER VOYAGE by Abdoulaye Sall – Mauritania, Senegal – 2023

L’ENVOYÉE DE DIEU (THE ENVOY OF GOD) by Amina Abdoulaye Mamani – Niger, Burkina Faso, Rwanda – 2023

JANGU by Patience Nitumwesiga – Uganda – 2022

Swiss premiere

WHERE MY MEMORY BEGAN by Priscillia Kounkou Hoveyda– Sierra Leone – 2024

Swiss premiere

Locarno Kids Screenings

ARCO by Ugo Bienvenu – France, USA – 2025

Swiss premiere

FANTASTIQUE by Marjolijn Prins – Belgium, France, Netherlands – 2025

World premiere

GREVLINGENE (THE BADGERS) by Paul M. Lundø – Norway – 2025

World premiere

IO NON TI LASCIO SOLO (FOREVER WITH YOU) by Fabrizio Cattani – Italy – 2025

World premiere

L’OLÍVIA I EL TERRATRÈMOL INVISIBLE (OLIVIA AND THE INVISIBLE EARTHQUAKE) by Irene Iborra Rizo – Belgium, Chile, Spain, France, Switzerland – 2025

International premiere

MARY ANNING, CHASSEUSE DE FOSSILES by Marcel Barelli – Switzerland, Belgium – 2025

Swiss premiere

SKRZAT. NOWY POCZĄTEK (PIXIE. THE NEW BEGINNING) by Krzysztof Komander – Poland, Czech Republic – 2025

World premiere

TICHÁ POŠTA (SECRET DELIVERY) by Ján Sebechlebský – Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia – 2025

International premiere

Independent Sections

Semaine de la Critique

FLYING SCENTS – OF PLANTS AND PEOPLE by Antshi von Moos – Switzerland – 2025

World premiere

GRÜNES LICHT (GREEN LIGHT) by Pavel Cuzuioc – Austria – 2025

World premiere

NELLA COLONIA PENALE (IN THE PENAL COLONY) by Gaetano Crivaro, Silvia Perra, Ferruccio Goia, Alberto Diana – Italy – 2025

International premiere

SHE by Parsifal Reparato – Italy, France – 2025

World premiere

SILENT LEGACY by Jenni Kivistö, Jussi Rastas – Finland, France, Burkina Faso – 2025

World premiere

THE COWBOY by André Hörmann – Germany, USA – 2025

World premiere

ÚTÓIPE CHEILTEACH (CELTIC UTOPIA) by Dennis Harvey, Lars Lovén – Sweden, Ireland – 2025

World premiere

Panorama Suisse

Features

BAGGER DRAMA by Piet Baumgartner – Switzerland – 2024

BILDER IM KOPF by Eleonora Camizzi – Switzerland – 2024

FRIEDAS FALL (FRIEDA’S FALL) by Maria Brendle – Switzerland – 2024

HELDIN (LATE SHIFT) by Petra Volpe – Switzerland, Germany – 2025

IL RAGAZZO DELLA DRINA by Zijad Ibrahimovic – Switzerland – 2025

IMMORTALS by Maja Tschumi – Switzerland, Iraq – 2024

LA CACHE (THE SAFE HOUSE) by Lionel Baier – Switzerland, Luxembourg, France –2025

LES COURAGEUX (THE COURAGEOUS) by Jasmin Gordon – Switzerland – 2024

QUIR by Nicola Bellucci – Switzerland – 2024

WISDOM OF HAPPINESS by Barbara Miller, Philip Delaquis – Switzerland – 2024

Short and Medium-Length Films

1:10 by Sinan Taner – Switzerland – 2024

QUI PART À LA CHASSE by Lea Favre – Switzerland – 2025

Cross Section Awards

Swatch First Feature Award

Piazza Grande

LE PAYS D’ARTO (IN THE LAND OF ARTO) by Tamara Stepanyan – France, Armenia – 2025

ROSEMEAD by Eric Lin – USA – 2025

Concorso Internazionale

LE BAMBINE (MOSQUITOES ) by Valentina Bertani, Nicole Bertani – Italy, Switzerland, France – 2025

LE LAC by Fabrice Aragno – Switzerland – 2025

WHITE SNAIL by Elsa Kremser, Levin Peter – Austria, Germany – 2025

Concorso Cineasti del Presente

BECOMING by Zhannat Alshanova – France, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Lithuania, Sweden – 2025

BLUE HERON by Sophy Romvari – Canada, Hungary – 2025

DON’T LET THE SUN by Jacqueline Zünd – Switzerland, Italy – 2025

FANTASY by Kukla – Slovenia, North Macedonia – 2025

FOLICHONNERIES (FOLLIES) by Eric K. Boulianne – Canada – 2025

GIOIA MIA (SWEETHEART) by Margherita Spampinato – Italy – 2025

HIJO MAYOR by Cecilia Kang – Argentina, France – 2025

NU MĂ LĂSA SĂ MOR (DON’T LET ME DIE) by Andrei Epure – Romania, Bulgaria, France – 2025

OLIVIA by Sofía Petersen – Argentina, United Kingdom, Spain – 2025

THE PLANT FROM THE CANARIES by Ruan Lan-Xi – Germany – 2025

Pardo Verde

Concorso Internazionale

AS ESTAÇÕES (THE SEASONS) by Maureen Fazendeiro – Portugal, France, Spain, Austria – 2025

LINIJE ŽELJE (DESIRE LINES) by Dane Komljen – Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Netherlands, Croatia, Germany – 2025

MARE’S NEST by Ben Rivers – United Kingdom, France, Canada – 2025

Concorso Cineasti del Presente

DON’T LET THE SUN by Jacqueline Zünd – Switzerland, Italy – 2025

TÓC, GIẤY VÀ NƯỚC… (HAIR, PAPER, WATER…) by Nicolas Graux, Trương Minh Quý – Belgium, France, Vietnam – 2025

THE FIN by Park Syeyoung – South Korea, Germany, Qatar – 2025

Fuori Concorso

EXILE by Mehdi Hmili – Tunisia, Luxembourg, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia – 2025

Locarno Kids Screenings

ARCO by Ugo Bienvenu – France, USA – 2025

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Internazionale

KOZE! (GOATS!) by Tonći Gaćina – Croatia, France – 2025

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Nazionale

AIR HORSE ONE by Lasse Linder – Switzerland, Belgium – 2025

TUSEN TONER by Francesco Poloni – Switzerland – 2025

Pardi di Domani – Concorso Corti d’Autore

INDEX by Radu Muntean – Romania – 2025

UNE FENÊTRE PLEIN SUD (A SOUTH FACING WINDOW) by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir – France, Mongolia – 2025