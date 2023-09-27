Following up his breakout drama Apples, Greek director Christos Nikou leveled up his scope with the Cate Blanchett-backed Fingernails, which brings together Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Allen White, Annie Murphy, and Luke Wilson. Premiering at Telluride and TIFF, the film will roll out on Apple TV+ and in theaters at the start of November and now the first and poster have arrived. Here’s the synopsis: “Anna and Ryan have found true love. It’s been proven by a controversial new technology. There’s just one problem: Anna still isn’t sure. Then she takes a position at a love testing institute, and meets Amir.”

C.J. Prince said in his TIFF review, “Is love quantifiable? No, but that doesn’t stop Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou from exploring that question over two dull, excruciating hours in Fingernails, his second feature and first in English. Like his directorial debut Apples, which concerned a man recovering from an amnesia-inducing illness that spreads worldwide, Fingernails concocts a high concept that attempts to look at an aspect about the human condition. In this case it’s love, as Nikou and co-writers Sam Steiner and Stavros Raptis imagine a world where a couple’s love can be measured as an objective figure through technology. Directed as a droll dramedy with a cast that can all do better than this, Fingernails is a pointless effort at finding something more from a truism.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Fingernails opens in theaters and on Apple TV+ on November 3.