Reteaming after Memory, Michel Franco and Jessica Chastain reunited for Dreams, which premiered at Berlinale earlier this year and will now open in theaters on February 27 from Greenwich Entertainment. Ahead of that release, the first trailer has arrived for the film also starring Isaác Hernández, Rupert Friend, Marshall Bell, Eligio Meléndez, and Mercedes Hernández.

Here’s the synopsis: “A powerful socialite (Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain) and a promising ballet dancer (Isaac Hernández) begin a dangerous affair. When he secretly crosses the US-Mexico border, she takes desperate measures to protect their future together. A tense, erotic drama from acclaimed director Michel Franco (Memory, New Order).”

Savina Petkova said in her Berlinale review, “Some images have become metonymic by nature, reflecting the political problems of today with little to no context needed. Such a shot opens Michel Franco’s newest offering, Dreams, and it is one of a huge truck abandoned next to a railway: illegal border-crossing. It rattles and shakes with the screams of people locked inside, clamoring for help; one already anticipates the dire condition the fugitives all are in once the police break open the back door. One of those ‘illegals’ manages to escape amidst the chaos: a youngish, strong-looking man (Isaác Hernández) whose determination is made clear by every step he takes on that desolate road. We don’t know who he is, but he surely knows where he’s going, and there’s a fierceness to him that overpowers the pain he’s obviously in.”

Find preview and poster below: