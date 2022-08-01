It’s accepted wisdom that the films of Jean-Luc Godard have transformed the very craft of cinema as we know it today, and filmmakers are continuing to find ways to pay tribute to the 91-year-old French New Wave master. The latest comes from Amartya Bhattacharyya, whose dramedy Adieu Godard was an Official Selection at the Moscow International Film Festival and winner of Best Film at the 2022 Kolkata International Film Festival. Ahead of a release later this month from Film Movement, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the U.S. trailer for the socio-cultural comic tribute to the legendary director.

Ananda, an older resident of a small, conservative Indian village, has a problem: he’s addicted to pornography. Much to the chagrin of his wife and daughter, he’s a frequent renter of films at a local video store, and he brings them home and watches with friends. One day, he accidentally brings home a DVD with a Jean Luc Godard film inside the case. And though his friends are disappointed and leave, Ananda is fueled by curiosity with the French director, develops an obsession and begins to rent all of Godard’s films. Eventually, he decides to host a village film festival dedicated to the filmmaker – and that’s when things start to become interesting…

See the trailer and poster below.

Adieu Godard arrives digitally on August 26.