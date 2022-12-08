The Cronenberg family has had quite a year. As David Cronenberg finally returned to feature filmmaking with the stellar Crimes of the Future, his daughter Caitlin Cronenberg recently wrapped her directorial debut Humane, and now the Sundance Film Festival will hold the world premiere of Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor follow-up Infinity Pool. Ahead of the premiere and release from NEON on January 27, there is a trailer.

Led by Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth, here’s the synopsis for the 117-minute film: “While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.”

Watch the trailer below.

Infinity Pool premieres at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and opens on January 27.