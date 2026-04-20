After breaking out leading Blue Ruin, Macon Blair showed his directorial chops with I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, and this year, he returned to Sundance Film Festival with his latest film. Idiots (previously titled The Shitheads) stars Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Mason Thames, Kiernan Shipka, Nicholas Braun, and Peter Dinklage. Ahead of an August 28 release from IFC, the first trailer and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Two unqualified bozos are hired to transfer a rich teen (Mason Thames) to rehab when their straightforward gig quickly spirals into dangerous mayhem.”

Kent M. Wilhelm said in his Sundance review, “For its relatable premise and tried-and-true structure, the road movie has a rich cinematic history. Its success has spawned a number of subgenres, including the screwball escort film where opposing personalities often work against each other to reach a destination. Whether it’s getting someone to the Greek or a 3:10 train to Yuma, it’s a beloved trope that resurfaces every few years. In 2026, writer-director Macon Blair revives the formula for Idiots. He plots a tumultuous course for his prisoner-transport comedy that keeps the journey interesting and finds space to add depth to an otherwise broad comedy. The steady two-hander never quite soars, but is elevated by an eclectic batch of supporting roles that supply bursts of energy in the right places.”

Watch the red band trailer here and see the poster below.