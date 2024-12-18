Premiering earlier this year at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, Gazer marks the directorial debut of Ryan J. Sloan, who co-wrote and produced the paranoia thriller with his star Ariella Mastroianni. Shot on 16mm over weekends over the course of two years, it’s quite a feat of independent filmmaking and now it’ll see a wider audience thanks to the Metrograph Pictures release beginning February 21, 2025. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has arrived for the film also starring Marcia Debonis, Renee Gagner, Jack Alberts, and Tommy Kang.

Here’s the synopsis: “Gazer follows a young mother (co-writer Ariella Mastroianni) who, due to a unique condition that progressively affects her perception of time, is trying to save money for her daughter’s future before it’s too late. She takes a risky job from a mysterious woman with a dark past, which leads her to become entangled in a tense web of revenge, deceit, and murder.”

See the trailer below, along with the festival poster.