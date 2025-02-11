At long last, Tim Robinson is now a leading man. World-premiering at TIFF this past fall to much acclaim, Andrew DeYoung’s Friendship follows the I Think You Should Leave star as a dad who becomes obsessed with becoming friends with his neighbor (Paul Rudd). Picked up by A24 for a release this May, they’ve now unveiled the first trailer.

Christopher Schobert said in his TIFF review, “The level of enjoyment audience members will have with Andrew DeYoung’s Friendship is tied directly to their tolerance for the humor of Tim Robinson. The star of the meme-inspiring Netflix series I Think You Should Leave has cultivated a devoted following by creating situations of embarrassment and characters who veer wildly from absurdist rage to complete self-delusion. (See the infamous “we’re all trying to find the guy who did this” meme.) In my mind, I Think You Should Leave is the funniest series of the last decade or so. While Robinson’s full-length feature as star does not reach his show’s highs, it’s still a hysterically funny, pitch-black comedy.”

See the trailer below.