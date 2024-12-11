One of the most delicate, heartwarming films I saw at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year was Sally Aitken’s Every Little Thing, which follows the journey of a specialist hummingbird rehabilitator as she cares for her tiny winged patients in Los Angeles. Picked up by Kino Lorber for a January 10 release beginning in NYC, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear has an ambitious goal: to save every injured hummingbird in Los Angeles. But the path to survival is fraught with danger. This heart-expanding Sundance hit introduces audiences to Terry’s diminutive patients through breathtaking slow-motion photography and emotional storytelling. Over the course of director Sally Aitken’s moving documentary, we become deeply invested in baby hummingbirds like Cactus and Wasabi, celebrating their tiny victories and lamenting their tragedies. Through Terry’s eyes, each bird becomes memorable, mighty and heroic. Her compassion and empathy serves as a reminder that grace can be found in the smallest of acts and the tiniest of creatures.”

See the trailer.