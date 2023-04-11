After finding Sundance success with previous horror features Hereditary and The Witch, A24 picked up YouTube creators Danny and Michael Philippou’s directorial debut Talk To Me at the festival this year and have set it for a prime summer slot. Starring Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Zoe Terakes, and Chris Alosio, the film follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand. They become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Ahead of a July 28 release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

John Fink said in his review, “Featuring a great premise from which to build a franchise, YouTube creators Danny and Michael Philippou’s directorial debut Talk To Me is a refreshing retread, imagining tantalizing “micro-possessions” that get stronger the more you use them. The premise is simple enough: a possessed hand that seems to have been passed down for generations opens a supernatural portal to the unknown, which can offer a brief moment of clarity before it inflicts unthinkable violence. As far as the violence goes, the film checks all the boxes with a murder/suicide opening sequence at an out-of-control house party, setting the affair in motion without giving away what’s to come.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Talk to Me opens on July 28.