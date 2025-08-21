One of the great discoveries from this year’s Sundance Film Festival was Sierra Falconer’s directorial debut Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake). The lovely anthology feature made up of four stories was boarded by Joanna Hogg as executive producer and picked up by The Future of Film is Female. Ahead of the September 12 release, the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: As a single summer unfolds around Green Lake, the lives of its residents and visitors intertwine in moments of change and self-discovery. A girl bonds with her grandparents through sailing and birding, a boy battles for first chair at a prestigious arts camp, a fisherman and a young mother are an odd pair in pursuit of adventure and the perfect catch, and two sisters savor their final days running a bed-and-breakfast before college pulls them apart. Wistful, nostalgic, and rich with a sense of place, Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake) invites us into a unique community united by a fleeting season. First-time feature writer and director Sierra Falconer has crafted an elegant collection of interconnected tales —a tender ode to an idyllic, yet imperfect, corner of Northern Michigan.”

Dan Mecca said in his review, “Filmmaker Sierra Falconer’s Sunfish (& Other Stories on Green Lake) captures a bittersweet feeling. That feeling of endings and beginnings, happening at the same time. For eighty minutes, we watch four short stories unfold in and around Green Lake. One involves a young girl (Maren Heary) learning how to sail after being dumped at the doorstep of her grandparents’ lake house by her neglectful mother. Another concerns a young boy (Jim Kaplan) at the fancy summer camp on the other side of the lake. He’s facing intense pressure from his mother to make first chair violin in the camp orchestra. An extended sequence of him practicing is particularly tense. The third story features an overworked young mother (Karsen Liotta) seduced by adventure in the form of a charming, wayward bar patron (Dominic Bogart) and a once-in-a-lifetime fish to be caught. Finally, there’s the lovely tale of two sisters (Tenley Kellogg and Emily Hall) running a lakeside bed-and-breakfast, the older of the two teaching the younger every needed task to completion before leaving for college.”

See the trailer and poster below.