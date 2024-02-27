Get ready for the summer of Shyamalan. Not only is M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett and the director’s daughter Saleka Shyamalan, coming this August, a few months prior will see the release of his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial debut. The Watchers, also written by Ishana Night Shyamalan adapted from A.M. Shine’s novel, is a new horror feature starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Oliver Finnegan, and Olwen Fouere.

Here’s the synopsis: “The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.”

Ahead of the June 7 release from Warner Bros. the terrifying first trailer has arrived for the film produced by M. Night Shyamalan, shot by Eli Arenson (Lamb), edited by Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle), and scored by Abel Korzeniowski (A Single Man, Nocturnal Animals). This debut comes after Ishana Night Shyamalan’s directorial and writing work on multiple episodes of Servant.

Watch below.

The Watchers opens on June 7.