Six years after breaking out with 10 Cloverfield Lane, director Dan Trachtenberg is back with his next feature, one which hopes to revitalize the Predator franchise after Shane Black’s unfortunate 2018 outing. Headed back three centuries and placing the story firmly in the realm of survival thriller, the first trailer for Prey has now arrived ahead of its August 5th Hulu release.

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Led by Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro, the film be available on Hulu entirely in Comanche as a language option, or with Comanche subtitles.

Watch the trailer below.

Prey hits Hulu on August 5.