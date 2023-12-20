Nearing $35 million at the U.S. box office, besting the almost-$30 million it’s made internationally, it’s safe to say Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One is a monster hit. Now, following in the recent footsteps of George Miller, Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, and more, a black-and-white version of the film titled Godzilla-1.0/C will be arriving in Japanese theaters starting January 12 and a new trailer and poster have arrived. While no U.S. release plans have been confirmed for this version, considering the success of the film here, expect news soon.

Ryan Swen said in his review of Godzilla Minus One, “For much of Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus One, Toho Studios’ 33rd film in the beloved kaiju franchise, the iconic monster exists as an abstraction. After a brief, brutal rampage to start, he is kept offscreen, a shadow in the mind of our hero Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki). To a certain extent, this entirely symbolic usage is nothing new: the deeply ingrained allegory for nuclear annihilation that Ishiro Honda’s 1954 original presented has persisted, and often been adapted to fit the times: the most recent Japanese live-action predecessor, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi’s ferociously incisive Shin Godzilla, tackled the tangled bureaucracy ill-equipped to deal with the Fukushima disaster head-on.”

Godzilla-1.0/C opens in Japanese theaters on January 12.