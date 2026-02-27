Following one of 2022’s great breakthroughs, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, we’ve been curious to see what Daniel Goldhaber would direct next. He quickly embarked on a remake of the 1978 cult horror film Faces of Death. While it wrapped three years, with Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, Jermaine Fowler, and Charlie XCX among the cast, it’s now finally seeing the light of day on April 10 from IFC and Shudder. Ahead of the theatrical release, the red band trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “In FACES OF DEATH, the exploration of the original film’s infamous ‘is it real or not?’ conceit continues as a woman (Ferreira) working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.”

“We wanted to make a film that would appeal as much to hardcore fans of the original as it would to somebody who is a more casual horror filmgoer,” Goldhaber told Variety. “The movie deals with real-world horrors in a way that’s still very elevated and entertaining, and it’s also very funny. It was really important to make something that honors the original, honors the mondo horror world that the original comes from. Part of what was exciting to us was to be able to make a wide release horror movie that’s about mondo horror and services that, but in a way that won’t alienate a broader audience, that can bring that kind of filmmaking to a broader audience without diluting it.”

Click here to watch the red band trailer, which can be embedded to age restrictions.