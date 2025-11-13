Coming off one of the best films of the decade with Pacifiction and one of the best documentaries of this year with Afternoons of Solitude, Albert Serra is already in post-production on his next feature, Out of This World. Led by Riley Keough, who stars alongside F. Murray Abraham, Evgenyia Gromova, and Liza Yankovskaia, the first image has now been unveiled by Variety.

Here’s the synopsis: “Out of This World follows an American delegation traveling to Russia in the midst of the Ukrainian war, as they attempt to resolve an escalating economic dispute. The project delves into the decades-long rivalry between Russia and the United States, blending Serra’s singular cinematic vision with a tense contemporary geopolitical narrative.”

It’s also been revealed Serra shot around 800 hours of footage during the four-week shoot in Latvia this past summer. The film is produced by Les Films du Losange, Idéale Audience Group, and Andergraun Films, in association with Felix Culpa, and in co-production with Rosa Filmes and Pandora Film. I’d expect a return to Cannes for the director.

Serra talked to us about the project back in 2024, saying, ” It’s very important, but it’s also a very controversial subject since it’s about Russia, the United States, and their eternal rivalry. But like all my films, it’s simultaneously very serious and also a bit light.”

See the first image below.