Not the only festival to shift plans during the pandemic, Slamdance Film Festival will take place virtually from January 27 through February 6 with quite an accessible All-Access Pass for just $10. Year after year, the event has championed truly independent filmmaking and the 2022 edition is no different. One of the most intriguing films in this year’s slate, Therapy Dogs, is executive produced by festival alums Matthew Miller and Matt Johnson (The Dirties, Operation Avalanche), and ahead of the world premiere, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer.

Directed by Ethan Eng, who co-wrote the script and stars in the film with Justin Morrice, the film follows two best friends who set out to create the ultimate senior video for their graduating class of 2019. With an anarchic spirit to closing out their high school era, the film looks to be an authentic portrayal of this moment in life, with the energy of Project X and Spring Breakers thrown in for good measure.

Also starring Kevin Tseng, Kyle Peacock, Mitchell Cidade, Sebastian Neme, Andrew Michalko, Jayden Frost, and the Class of 2019, with music by Teen Suicide, Ricky Eat Acid, Show Me The Body, and Morgan Powers, see the exclusive trailer and poster below.