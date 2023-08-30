The arrival of a fresh, new voice on the indie filmmaking scene is always an exciting event and the latest debut on our radar is that from Chelsea Bo, producer of Joshua Leonard’s Fully Realized Humans and Sarah Adina Smith’s The Drop. Written, directed, and starring Bo, No Right Way is set for a fall festival tour and now we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer for the film, following the journey of half-sisters.

Also starring Ava Acres, Eliza Coupe-Marks, Jim Hanks, and Sufe Bradshaw, here’s the official synopsis: “Georgie, a brazen 13-year-old, has her life uprooted when she’s thrust into the guardianship of her half-sister Harper and torn away from her life in Vegas. Harper sees this turbulent time as a window of opportunity to pave a brighter future for her half-sister, but Harper’s self-righteous attempts to protect Georgie only lead to exposing their paralleled childhood wounds.”

A selection at Woodstock Film Festival, Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival, and Richmond International Film & Music Festival, the film has already earned strong acclaim, with Film Threat‘s Alan Ng saying it’s “a beautifully written and produced film of half-sisters from a perspective we don’t always see. It’s insightful and, best of all, heartbreaking.”

See our exclusive trailer premiere below.