Finnish artist and filmmaker Anna Eriksson is returning to the Locarno Film Festival this year with her latest feature, E. Premiering in the Fuori Concorso section, the avant-garde desert journey capturing the loneliness of modern man stars Eriksson, Parco Lee, Elize van Huyssteen, Johannes Haasbroek, and Jooseppi Pyykkö. Ahead of its premiere, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Ex-prime Minister Eva Vogler causes a scandal at the Nobel Banquet and soon ﬁnds herself lost in the desert of the real. There she is confronted by her doppelgänger and other characters, one of them a possessed man pretending to be her husband. Throughout the ﬁlm voice messages are being left on Vogler’s answering machine, suggesting reasons leading to the scandal. The doppelgängers pose a danger for all the lost souls wandering in the desert, since they seek to destroy the original and move forward to a metaverse free of human suﬀering.”

“In my new work, I primarily aim to express transcendence; Sand is the ashes of the past, but also the raw material of a new, yet unborn world. The characters of the film are on their ‘soul journey.’ If the theme of the film had to be summed up in one sentence, it would be: The loneliness of modern man. As a theme, I think this is acute and universal,” said the director. “Our society has never been more networked than it is now and yet so many of its inhabitants feel crushing loneliness, and a gnawing sense of insignificance and rootlessness. We have quietly moved into a time of incurable melancholy, which is a completely natural consequence of living in a system that repels the human soul. Like the characters in the film, we wander in the setup of reality, in the deserts of signs, no longer even knowing how to express what we are really looking for, let alone, what we need.”

See the trailer below.